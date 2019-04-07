Vantso H. BaileyNov. 10, 1937 - April 3, 2019Vantso H. Bailey, 81, of Lorena, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 9, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., with Brother Reggie Blake of Beacon Hill Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. His visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 8, at the funeral home.Vantso was born on November 10, 1937, in Bestita, a small village in Yugoslavia, now known as Macedonia, a country in Southeast Europe. He was the youngest of four siblings. As a teenager, Vantso endured a long and treacherous journey to America to build a better future for himself. Shortly after, he also helped his nephew, Boris, enter America. Vantso loved to tell his family stories of life in other parts of the world, instilling a sense of gratefulness for the opportunities that we have in America.On April 26, 1963, Vantso married the love of his life, Sandra Sue Schrader. Together they had three children, Troy, Rhonda and Renee. Vantso and Sandra opened Van Arts Company in 1968 and maintained the business for over 50 years. Vantso was an active member of Beacon Hill Baptist Church for 47 years where he developed many friends.Vantso loved to take care of the things that he worked so diligently for, and one could often find him riding his tractor or working at his business. However, his true delight was spending time with his children and grandchildren and his many beloved pets.Vantso was preceded in death by his parents, Riste and Neda Crvenkovski; and by his siblings, Smile, Mitre, and Dosta.He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra Bailey; children: Troy Bailey and Elisabeth, Rhonda Sullivan, and Darren, Renee Holton and James; and nephew whom he loved as his son, Boris Crvenkovski and wife, Loretta. He had many precious grandchildren, including: Kayly Adams, Marye Brunson and Garrett, Sarah Adams, Courtney Cader, Mabry and Hunter Yoes. He also loved Boris's kids, Heather, Matthew, and Lauren and their families.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
