Mildred L. BaileyDec. 26, 1919 - Sept. 13, 2019Mrs. Mildred Lillian Bailey, age 99, of Hewitt, Texas, passed away September 13, 2019. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 20, at McDowell Funeral Home. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Austin.Mrs. Bailey lived with her daughter Faye Obey for the past 12 years in Houston, Texas before moving to Hewitt to reside with her son Paul T. Bailey in July of this year. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama on December 26, 1919 to the union of Tim Pope and Ethel Todd Pope.The only child of Ethel and Tim Pope married Paul William Bailey on November 5, 1945. To this union was born five children, Faye Doris, Paul Timothy, Daniel DeShay, Yvonne Lillian, and Veta Daulat. Her occupation for most of her life was as a housewife; however, for a short period, while residing in Albuquerque, New Mexico she worked on the support staff of the Job Corp Training Center.With her family, Mrs. Bailey traveled extensively and lived in a number of places within the continental United States, including Alabama, California, Washington State, New Mexico and Texas.She was a devout Christian and read her bible daily. She was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Paul W. Bailey; her parents; and her son, LTC Daniel D. Bailey.Mrs. Bailey is survived by her daughters, Faye Obey and Yvonne Bailey of Houston, TX and Veta Bailey of Dallas, TX; son, Dr. Paul T. (Patricia) Bailey of Branchburg, NJ; granddaughters, Sheena and Michelle Obey of Houston, TX; grandson, Ryan Bailey (Kimy) of Grand Prairie, TX; and great-grandson, Vinsón Le-Alexander of Grand Prairie, TX; and a host of other relatives and friends.
