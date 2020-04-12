Janet Lee Kunce Bailey March 26, 1942 - April 5, 2020 Janet Lee Kunce Bailey, 78, of China Spring, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her residence. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Janet was born March 26, 1942, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to LaVerne & Dale Kunce. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Barbara Blake, whom she dearly loved and missed. Janet is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Theo Kenneth Bailey of China Spring; her three children, Sherry Foster of Houston, Wamos Bailey and his wife, Carol, of China Spring, and KC Bailey and his wife, Sherry, of San Angelo; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five brothers and sisters in-love (law), Vera Pompa, Larry and Mary Bailey, James Bailey and Charles Blake. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She loved her husband, kids, grandkids, and great-grandchildren with all her heart. She was generous and caring. She was a capable and loving caretaker, always willing to help take care of others when their health was failing-both family and friends. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
