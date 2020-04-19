Irene Bailey Nov. 29, 1928 - April 16, 2020 Irene Bailey, age 91, of Mount Calm, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her residence. Private Graveside Services will be held Tuesday at Mount Calm Cemetery. Irene will lie-in-state Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Aderhold Funeral Home in West. Irene was born November 29, 1928, in Seymour, the daughter of Robert and Elsie (Sumbera) Kolar. She was a 1947 graduate of Penelope High School. On February 28, 1959 she was united in marriage to Bill Bailey in Reno, Nevada. Bill preceded her in death on August 31, 2008. Irene attended the West Community Hospital Nursing School where she received a certificate as a Licensed Vocational Nurse. She worked at Hubbard Hospital until her retirement. Irene also worked for First Baptist Church in Mount Calm, the Dairy Queen in Hubbard, and the Mount Calm Independent School District as a cook. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting, raising sheep, canning, gardening, and cooking. Irene loved all the special gatherings with her family. She was a former member and founder of the Mount Calm Fire Department. Irene was also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Jackie Lane; brothers, Marvin Kolar and Alphonse Kolar; and sisters, Evelyn Seith and Helen Klanika. Survivors include her children, Marvin Bailey and wife, Annette, and Mildred Thompson and husband, Randy, both of Mount Calm, and Billie "Bitsy" Caldwell of Robinson; her grandchildren, Heath Lane, Heather Travers and husband, Craig, Beth Miller, Justin Bailey, Josh Caldwell, Brittany Raley and husband, Andrew, B.J. Allen, Jason Caldwell, Dustin Thompson, Ashley Allen, and Shannon Bailey; 22 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
