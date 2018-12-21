Ronald H. BaggerlyDecember 12, 1947 - December 20, 2018Ronald Harold Baggerly, age 71, of Waco, passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and two daughters. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., December 22, at the Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.Mr. Baggerly is survived by his wife, Martha Baggerly; daughter, Dr. Barbara Baggerly-Hinojosa (Claudio Hinojosa, III) and daughter, Susan Baggerly Compton (Mike Compton).Mr. Baggerly had five grandchildren: Benjamin Hinojosa, Ana Alicia Hinojosa, Isaac Hinojosa, Eli Compton, and Erin Compton.Ronald Baggerly is also survived by his twin brother, Donald Baggerly, and brothers Larry Baggerly, Jim Baggerly, and Floyd Baggerly.The family would like to thank the personnel at Lake Shore Dialysis for all their love and care.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
