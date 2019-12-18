Wilda BagbyDec. 8, 1929 - Dec. 15, 2019Wilda Cloud Bagby, 90, of Waco, passed away, Sunday, December 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of her life will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 20, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Wilda Cloud Bagby was born in Cisco, Texas, to Albert Bonnie and Blanche Myrtle Cloud, one of seven children. She loved animals, especially cats, fishing, reading, crossword puzzles and her beloved cat "Peanut" of 22 years.She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Bagby; sons, Ed and John.Left to cherish her memories are daughters, Blanche Bagby and partner, Mike Goetz, and Sharon Donaldson and husband, Joe, all of Waco; grandchildren, Melissa Odle and husband, Jeff, of Eddy, Layce Cox Gibson and husband, James, of Hewitt, Nathan Evans and wife, Leslie, of Woodway, Jason Evans of Dallas, Trey Bagby, Rachel Bagby of Rockledege, Florida; great-grandchildren, Garrett Odle, Megan Odle, Hunter Odle and wife, Haley, Mady McMormick, Clay Gibson, Hailey Gibson, Alex Fulco, Chett Bagby, Raven Robles Bagby, Natalie Evans, and Jeremy Evans; brother, Leon Cloud and wife, Laura; sister, Wanda Ashley; and many nieces and nephews.The family wishes to express their sincere love and gratitude to all those who have supported them during this "journey". Tanya and Jacoby Kemp, Keylan Jones-Brown, Meadowbrook Baptist Church Homebound Ministries, Fire Station #5, and all the nurses and CNA's at Kendred Nursing and Hospice Care.

