Vida Mae BagbyApril 3, 1927 - July 7, 2019Vida Mae Hall Bagby, age 92, passed away July 7, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 12, at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com.Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home14501 N. IH-35Pflugerville, Texas 78660(512) 251-4118Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.