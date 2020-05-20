Leta Badgett
March 19, 1933 - May 14, 2020
Leta Patton Badgett was born in Waco on March 19, 1933, to James Russell Patton, Sr., and Ruth McLendon Patton, the second of two children. She attended Waco High School and graduated at age 16. After a year at Sweet Briar College, Leta returned to Texas and attended Baylor University and the University of Texas, where she joined Pi Beta Phi sorority.
After traveling extensively in Europe, Leta returned to Waco to marry the love of her life, Charles Shepard Badgett III in April of 1955. She made a grand Air Force wife and had the first two of her four children, Charlie and Leta, while they were in the service. Anne was born shortly after and Cy came along five years later. Sadly, Leta lost her beloved husband at age 32 after his battle with cancer.
Leta continued her volunteer work with the Junior League of Dallas and the PTAs of her children's schools while raising four kids alone. In addition, she became an accomplished artist, inspired by her love of travel and adventure. Her house was rarely empty of young people gathering for one of her gourmet meals, listening to her piano playing, or just to having an attentive ear to her stories and advice on life.
Adventure took her to Europe, Central America, Mexico and Asia on multiple occasions until she settled in Taos. Anxious to return to Texas, Leta moved to Wimberly until the death of her daughter, Anne, when she returned to Dallas to raise her grandchildren, Dillon and Charlotte Hamilton.
In recent years Leta resided at Presbyterian Village North with the assistance of her caregiver, Heregu "Sunny" Woldezion, who was with her when she drew her final peaceful breath on May 14, 2020.
Leta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Shepard Badgett III; her children, Anne Holland Badgett Hamilton and William Cyrus "Cy" Badgett; her sister-in-law, Ada Stone Patton and brother-in-law, Col. William Denton Badgett; and her two greatest friends, Doris C. Henderson and Mary C. Schmidt.
She is survived by her children, Charles Shepard Badgett IV and wife, Carole, and Leta Badgett Harrell and husband, John Aldredge; her brother, Dr. James Russell Patton, Jr.; grandchildren, Fran and Russell Badgett, Dillon and Charlotte Hamilton, and Baylor and Mary Harrell; and step-grandchildren, Dr. Korie Flippo-Tribolet, Kristie Ince and Bammer Flippo; one great- grandchild, Liam Hamilton; and five step-great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 22, at Oakwood Cemetery, Waco, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the North Texas Food Bank, 3677 Mapleshade Lane, Plano, TX 75075 (214.330.1396) or give.ntfb.org.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
