William E. Baade Feb. 3, 1949 - April 3, 2020 William E. Baade, aged 71, passed away on April 3, 2020 in a Dallas hospital. He was the eldest of five children born to Edna Luedke Baade and William J. Baade in Waco, TX. After serving in the Air Force, he earned a degree from Texas State Technical College in Instrumentation. He moved to Houston and worked for Arco Chemical/Lyondell for 30 years. Before retiring, he earned a second degree from San Jacinto College in Commercial HVAC. He moved to Richardson, TX in 2005, to be closer to family. Bill enjoyed ocean fishing, jeeping mountain trails in Colorado and building things with his hands. He was very skilled in woodworking, welding and upholstery. He is survived by his brother, Charles Baade and wife, Lynn; sisters, Mary Ann Sutton, and Theresa Carter and husband, Woody; brother-in-law, Ray Krueger; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by both parents and sister, Elizabeth Krueger. His smile, friendship and sense of humor is greatly missed. Services will be held in Waco on June 13, 2020 at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the funeral service at 11 a.m., followed by burial at Oakwood Cemetery.
