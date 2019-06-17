Lyndon E. AycockMay 26, 1942 - June 14, 2019Lyndon (Bill) Aycock, age 77, of Riesel, passed away June 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 20, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, at the funeral home.Lyndon was born May 26, 1942, in Kirk, Texas, to parents, Marvin and Gladys (Potts) Aycock and was a life-long resident of Riesel, Texas. He owned and operated Aycock's Oakwood Grocery in Waco for over 40 years. Always chewing on a cigar, he was quite the comedian, always making his customers feel welcome and he never knew a stranger.Lyndon loved his family unconditionally, family get-togethers, piddling in his workshop and mowing his grass. Over the years, he also enjoyed watching his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids sporting events. Being a lover of music, family and friends alike who would visit his house would be invited to listen to his vast music collection.Lyndon was preceded in death by his parents.He is survived by his children, Maurene Padilla and husband, Rick, Patricia Aycock, Brian Aycock and wife, Chrissy, all of Riesel; brother, Thomas Aycock of Riesel; and sister, Charlotte Angeletti of Waco; grandchildren, Adam Padilla, Kyndra Buck and husband, Terry, Reece Aycock, Alexis Shaw, Trent Stiles and Alexandra Aycock; and great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Nutt, Tatum Buck, AJ Padilla and Ryker Barnette.The family wants to say a special thank you to Providence Hospice.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
