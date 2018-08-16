Antonio Day AvilaAugust 16, 1985 - August 3, 2018Antonio Day Avila, 32, of Woodway passed away on Friday, August 3, 2018. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. August 16 at the First Baptist Church, 501 SW B Ave., Lawton, OK.Antonio was born August 16 in Colorado Springs, CO to Tony Avila and Linda Day. Antonio was avid in fitness and loved going to the gym (WRS), spending time with friends and loved to travel.Survivors include his partner of six years, Richard Moore; mother, Linda Day; father, Tony Avila; sisters, Rhiannon Witt and Rebecca Boller, two nieces and four nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

