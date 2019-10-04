Carolyn K. AutreyNov. 17, 1944 - Sept. 30, 2019Carolyn K. Autrey, 74, of Waco, Texas, gained her angel wings on September 30, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Services to celebrate her life will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 5, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco, with Dennis Larson officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 4, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.Carolyn was born to Byron "Bunt" Allen Talbert and Ruby Lee Wallace Talbert in McLennan County on November 17, 1944. She grew up in China Spring and graduated from China Spring High School to soon after marry David M. Neeld of Florida in November of 1963. They were married 20 years and together had four daughters. Carolyn later met and married Robert "Bob" E. Autrey, and they shared many blissful years together until his untimely passing. In recent years, she's enjoyed all of life's adventures with her best friend and companion, Jerry "Jute" Gautier.After high school graduation, Carolyn pursued a career as a beautician, and then later went to work for many years as an accounting clerk at LeHigh Portland Cement Company of Waco until her retirement. In her younger years, Carolyn was known to be quite the basketball star, and was an all-around athlete. She also enjoyed playing the piano and was a talented singer. In more recent years, she has enjoyed bowling, playing cards and dominoes, being on the water, the excitement of casinos and horse racing. Above all, she was a proud Mom and Grandmommy.Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Bunt and Ruby Talbert; her husband, Bob Autrey; and Jute Gautier.She is survived by four loving daughters, Bambi Neeld of Waco, Jana DeWitt and husband, Jay, of China Spring, Tara Johnson and husband, Brian, of China Spring, and Carrie Gray and husband, Steve, of Buda, Texas; as well as her nine grandchildren, Vance Bach, Jay and Jansen DeWitt, Shelbi Hamblett and husband, Clay, P.J. and Carter Hurt, and Tanner, Kaden, and Hadlee Gray; and her first great-granddaughter is expected to arrive in February 2020. Carolyn is also survived by her younger brothers, Gary "Bubba" Talbert and wife, Jerry, of China Spring, and Ricky Talbert of China Spring.Her seven grandsons have the honor of serving as pallbearers, and honorary pallbearers will be her brothers."Life doesn't come with a manual; it comes with a mother."The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
