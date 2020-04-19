Bill R. Austin Aug. 6, 1939 - April 17, 2020 On Friday, April 17, 2020, Dr. Billy Ray Austin left the tabernacle of flesh he had occupied for 88 years and put on the new body promised by Christ (2 Corinthians 5:1-4). He was born to Gilbert Wayne and Lola Ellis Austin in O'Brien, Texas. who raised five children during the Great Depression and WWII in Abilene. where he attended public schools and Hardin Simmons University. Dr. Austin received his Bachelor of Science at Hardin-Simmons University in 1957, and an honorary Doctor of Divinity from Hardin-Simmons University in 1975. He earned the Master of Arts in 1971 and the Doctor of Philosophy in 1977 from Baylor University. He loved education, both as a student and teacher. He taught at Hardin-Simmons University, Temple Junior College and served as Chaplain at Baylor University. However, he always said the best thing he ever got from school was his wife, Margaret Heath of Levelland, whom he met at Hardin-Simmons. They were married August 7, 1950, and had two children, Randy and Terri, four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Bill and Margie loved taking their children and grandchildren fishing, his favorite outdoor sport. But, he had many other interests such as writing and painting. He published fifteen books in several languages, including Austin's Topical History of Christianity, many articles and essays. His interest in art began at a very early age and he painted off and on all his life, mainly self-taught and working with oils. After retirement, he returned to the easel almost full-time and began painting commissioned works. The past eight years of his life, he painted portraits of his great-grandchildren and had them printed into Christmas cards which he sent to hundreds of friends, relatives, and loved ones. Although he had many interests, his greatest calling was to the pulpit. He was converted and baptized at the age of nine, surrendered to the ministry at age twelve, and was preaching youth revivals throughout West Texas by the time he was fifteen. He was called to his first pastorate at the age of eighteen. He pastored a number of churches during his life-long ministry including; First Baptist Church, Waxahachie, First Baptist Church, Vernon, First Baptist Church, Nacogdoches, University Baptist Church, Abilene, First Baptist Church, Ponca City, Oklahoma, and First Baptist Church, Palo Alto, California. In Waco, he pastored Calvary Baptist Church and Park Lake Drive Baptist Church. As his life interests were many and varied, so were his pastoral ministries. He felt at home with all faith groups and preached in many different denominations. In retirement years, he was pastor of Mooreville Methodist Church and assistant pastor of Woodway First United Methodist Church. He was especially proud of receiving the Bishop's award for excellence in ecumenical ministry in the Central Texas United Methodist Conference. Dr. Austin was preceded in death by his father and mother; his oldest brother, Wayne; and his sister, Peggy. He is survived by two brothers, Hubert and Roy; his beloved wife, Margie; son, Randy Austin and wife, Dara, of North Richland Hills; daughter, Terri McKee and husband, Mark of Hewitt; four grandchildren, Amanda Austin and Kyle Austin, Allyson McKee McNeill and Colt McKee; eight great-grandchildren, Martha Jean and Arthur Vance Austin, Jay and Maggie McNeill, Emily, Hank, Johnny and Scotty McKee. Due to ongoing social restrictions, a private burial service will be held and the family will schedule a service of celebration of life in the near future. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.