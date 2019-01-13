James Harold AustOct. 22, 1931 - Jan. 10, 2019James Harold Aust, 87, of Lorena, Texas, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on January 10, 2019.Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at the Waco Memorial Mausoleum Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel officiated by The Reverend Randy Scrivener and The Reverend Cynthia Moss, followed by interment with Military Honors at Waco Memorial Park.Jim was born to Jack Sr. and Catherine Aust, in Electric Mills, Mississippi, on October 22, 1931. He grew up in Scooba, Mississippi, a graduate of University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration and retired as a Claims Manager of American States Insurance Company.He joined the 123rd Medical Collecting Company of the National Guard and inducted into the U.S. Army in 1950. He spent four months as a frontline combat medical aidman in the 8th Calvary. Sergeant James Harold Aust was awarded Combat Medical Badge Par 56 SO 248 Hq 8th Calvary Regt; Korean Service Medal with a Bronze Service Star; United Nations Service Medal and Occupational Medal Japan.Jim was married to Barbara in 1958 and they had two daughters; Jameya Renee and A'Lisa Ann Aust where they were raised at the home place in Lorena, Texas. He was an avid golfer, loved to fish and watch football but most of all, his family.He was preceded in death by both parents; brother, Jack Aust Jr. and wife, Carolyn; sister, Jean and husband, Kirk Knight; sister, Mamie Lou and husband, Vic Kalfus.Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara and their daughters, Jameya Renee Aust, A'Lisa Ann and husband, Bobby Ratledge; two grandchildren, Brandi and husband, Jesse Hernandez, and Camryn and husband, Marcus Aiello; and four great-grandchildren, Eric, Berkley, Ryan and Harper.In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in Jim's name to the First United Methodist Church of Hewitt.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
