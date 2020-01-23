Herman L. AtkinsDec. 2, 1945 - Jan. 13, 2020Herman L. Atkins passed away January 13, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 24, at Carver Park B.C. Burial will follow at Oakwood.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
