Reba Lois AtheyApril 19, 1928 - March 31, 2019Mrs. Reba Lois Athey, age 90, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Waco, Texas. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Waco Memorial Park in Waco, with The Reverend Curtis Holland officiating.Reba was born to Isreal A. and Mary (Maines) Smith on April 19, 1928 in Waco, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Waco, Texas. She married the love of her life, Edward Douglas Athey on August 26, 1949 in Waco. They celebrated 58 years together. Reba retired from Sears, where she worked as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her all of grandchildren.Reba was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Douglas Athey; and grandson, Jerry Athey.Survivors include her sons, Ruel Athey and wife, Shirley of Salado, Paul Athey and Henry Athey both of Waco; grandchildren, Kristi Lloyd of Temple, and Jennifer O'Brien of Abilene; seven great-grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

