Jeanett AtheyOct. 16, 1997 - June 27, 2018Jeanett Danielle Athey passed away, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Services will be 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 3, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with Pastor Jimmy Seibert officiating. Burial will follow at Bosqueville Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 2, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Jeanett was born, October 16, 1997, in Waco, Texas, to Rick and Terry Jo Simon. Jeanett was educated at Midway High School and Tyler Junior College. She received her Associates Degree and was accepted into the Diagnostic Medical Sonography program at TJC. She worked hard at everything she did. Jeanett was very compassionate, loving and a devoted wife, daughter, sister and friend. She loved being a dog mom to Tank and Harley. She enjoyed photography and spending time with family and friends, especially her one true love, Taylor Charles Athey. Jeanett and Taylor became sweethearts in the 8th grade and were married October 19, 2017.She is survived by her parents, Rick and Terry Jo Simon; husband, Taylor Athey; siblings, Jennifer Houston, Jill Collins, Jonathan Phillips, Jessica Simon and Jacob Rasheed Simon; and nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to the Simon and Athey family.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.