William Atchison, Sr. Sept. 28, 1936 - Nov. 19, 2019William Atchison, Sr. passed away on November 19, 2019. Services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Little Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 108 Harper Street, Calvert, TX, with the Rev. John A. Bush, officiating.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

