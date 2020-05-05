Ada Louise Ashby July 18, 1931 - May 2, 2020 Louise "Toots" Ashby passed away on the morning of May 2 to be with her Lord and savior. She married Rubert Noah Ashby on March 12, 1969 and were together for 38 years until his passing on February 11, 2008. She is survived by her sister Bessie Sharpless. Graveside services are set for Wednesday morning at Rosemound. You left us peaceful memories, Your love is still our guide, And though I can not see you, You will always be at my side, Our family chain is broken and nothing will be the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Service information
May 6
Service
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Rosemound Cemetery
3201 S 12th St
WACO, TX 76706
3201 S 12th St
WACO, TX 76706
Photo Gallery
