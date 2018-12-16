Merle AshNovember 14, 1951 - December 12, 2018Merle Ash, age 67, of Moody, passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2018. Memorial arrangements are pending.Mr. Ash was born November 14, 1951, in McGregor, Texas, the son of the late Cecil Horace and Doris Gwendolyn (Phillips) Ash and attended school in Moody. On April 23, 1971, he married Vicki Marie Brown in Moody. Much of his life was spent as a truck driver. He enjoyed drag racing, working on tractors and a mechanic repairing small engines.Also preceding him in death was his son, Matthew Ash; and brother, Bill Ash.Survivors include his wife, Vicki Ash; two sons, Bubba Ash and wife, Joy, and Michael Ash and wife, Charlotte; five grandchildren, Alexzandria Ash, Samantha Ash, Hayley Marie Ash, Shianne Denise Vandiver, and M.J. Ash.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
