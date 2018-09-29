Juan Mario ArredondoApril 26, 1982 - March 5, 2017A memorial service for the remains of Juan Mario Arredondo will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 29, 2018, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with Pastor Lenin Perez officiating, Inurnment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
