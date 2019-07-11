Mitylene ArnoldFebruary 13, 1946 - July 8, 2019Mitylene Boykin Arnold died after a brief illness on July 8, at Baylor Scott and White-Hillcrest Hospital in Waco. Mitylene was the only child of Frances and John Ed "Buster" Boykin. She attended school in Mart and graduated in 1964 from Mart High School. She graduated from Baylor University with a degree in home economics and, after teaching in the public schools in Austin and Madison, Georgia, received her Masters and Ph.D. in Educational Psychology from the University of Georgia.Her passion was her work in advocating for people with developmental disabilities. She taught at the University of Georgia, the University of Mississippi, and Texas A&M (Kingsville). She testified before Congress and the National Science Foundation regarding use of punishment with students who have significant disabilities. She was instrumental in the movement to deinstitutionalize people with disabilities and integrate them into local communities.She is survived by her children, The Rev. Susan Fortunato and Catherine of Poughkeepsie, New York, and Edward Arnold and Ashley of San Antonio; and three grandchildren, Graham Fortunato and Emily and Caroline Arnold.A private burial service will be held at a later date.Littlepage Funeral HomeSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.