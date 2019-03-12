Joyce ArnoldNov. 2, 1932 - March 9, 2019Joyce Arnold, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at The Brazos of Hillcrest in Waco.Born in China Spring to William and Bernice Ferguson, Joyce graduated from Waco High School and later became an Air Force officer's wife, enjoying travel with her husband before they retired to Waco, Texas where she was a longtime member of Central United Methodist Church.Joyce was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved to stop for a friendly chat, play cards, counsel others, and laugh with friends and family.She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and her husband, Glenwood Arnold.She is survived by her three sons, Dennis, Greg, and Stuart; their wives, Genell, Staci, and Angela; and grandchildren, Jessica, Rebecca, Zac, Cheyanne, Heath, and Addison.Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Joyce are invited to her funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 14, at Central United Methodist Church on 5740 Bagby Ave in Waco, Texas. The visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday evening, March 13, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive.It's hard to imagine a world without the force of nature that was Joyce Arnold--let's all come together and remember her.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
