Frank L. ArnoldJuly 27, 1942 - Nov. 22, 2018Frankie Len Arnold peacefully passed into heaven on November 22, 2018, after a long battle with cancer. A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 26, with the Funeral Service to begin at 11:00 a.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco. TX.Frankie was born July 27, 1942 in Flora, IL, to Georgia Armstrong Arnold. He graduated from Flora Illinois High School and studied Architectural Drafting at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL. On April 18, 1964 he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Jenny (Northcutt) Arnold. He was employed with the Illinois Central Railroad in Chicago IL. He soon had an opportunity to move to Macomb, Ill where he became a 48-year member of the Elks Lodge #1009. In 1975, he took his family to visit Texas. He immediately fell in love with Hewitt and made it their forever home. He was a Charter Member of the Chamber of Commerce and won many awards throughout the years, he was an instrumental part of helping to create Warren Park. He was the owner of Arnold Construction and began to develop homes and friendships that would last a lifetime. Frank was a longtime volunteer of the H.O.T. Fair and Rodeo decorating committee where he meticulously set up the old town year after year. Frank loved taking his granddaughter and friends to Rockport, vacationing at the beach and going on many cruises and vacations with his wife and their many friends. He will always be remembered as the Captain with the small boat with the most stuff on it.He is survived by his wife of 54 years Jenny Arnold; daughter, Sheryl McKamie of Waco; granddaughter, Brooke Allison of Waco; special cousins, Cheri Winegardner of Logansport, IN; Candy Goodman of Flora IL; and many other family and friends.Pallbearers are: Jon Ker, Bill Allison, Billy Power, Don Britain, Bill Brian, Bruce Watters. Honorary Pallbearers; The Rowdy Bunch.He was preceded in death by his Mother and Step-Father Georgia and Don McCavitt.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Providence Hospice Place @ www.chot.org/hospicecare/waco or the Baylor Scott & White McClinton Cancer Center @ www.bswhealth.com/locations/waco-mcclinton-cancer-center.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.