Billy Dean ArnoldNov. 11, 1940 - Feb. 27, 2019Billy Dean Arnold, 78, of Hewitt, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Visitation with the family will be 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 1, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 2, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bosqueville Cemetery.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

