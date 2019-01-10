Gregory LaMont ArnettApril 9, 1965 - January 6, 2019Gregory LaMont Arnett, 53, of Waco, passed away January 6, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Services will be 12 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 12, at the OakCrest Funeral Home Chapel, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, with The Rev. David Wright of Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church officiating. A memorial video prepared by OakCrest Funeral Home honoring his life will be shown during the service. Burial will follow in Doris Miller Cemetery. The Repass will be at the Texas Life Annex, 1000 W. Washington. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, January 11, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Share a memory or send a message to the family at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

