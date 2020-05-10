Betty Armstrong Dec. 9, 1928 - May 3, 2020 Betty Louise Armstrong passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. A graveside service was held Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Rosemound Cemetery. She was born December 9, 1928, in Waco, Texas, to Fred and Zelda Boyd Richardson. Betty grew up in Bellmead, Texas, and graduated from La Vega High School. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Baylor University and subsequently taught first grade in six elementary schools in the Waco Independent School District for 42 years. She taught 14 years at Brook Avenue and 22 years at Lake Waco. Betty dedicated her life to teaching and loved working with children. After retiring in 1996, she continued to do the things she loved, working with kids by mentoring, and enjoying the company of her many friends. Betty was a lifelong member of Bellmead First Baptist Church. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Waymon Armstrong; loving parents; brother, Billy Richardson; and an infant twin brother. Betty is survived by cousins and friends. Thank you to three special friends, Phyllis, Lon, and Jan, for the love, care, and companionship they gave her. Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas held a special place in Betty's heart. If so desired, donations may be made in her memory at 2222 Welborn Street, Dallas, TX 75219. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

