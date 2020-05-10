Betty Armstrong Dec. 9, 1928 - May 3, 2020 Betty Louise Armstrong passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. A graveside service was held Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Rosemound Cemetery. She was born December 9, 1928, in Waco, Texas, to Fred and Zelda Boyd Richardson. Betty grew up in Bellmead, Texas, and graduated from La Vega High School. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Baylor University and subsequently taught first grade in six elementary schools in the Waco Independent School District for 42 years. She taught 14 years at Brook Avenue and 22 years at Lake Waco. Betty dedicated her life to teaching and loved working with children. After retiring in 1996, she continued to do the things she loved, working with kids by mentoring, and enjoying the company of her many friends. Betty was a lifelong member of Bellmead First Baptist Church. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Waymon Armstrong; loving parents; brother, Billy Richardson; and an infant twin brother. Betty is survived by cousins and friends. Thank you to three special friends, Phyllis, Lon, and Jan, for the love, care, and companionship they gave her. Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas held a special place in Betty's heart. If so desired, donations may be made in her memory at 2222 Welborn Street, Dallas, TX 75219. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
2 arrested on riot charge in East Waco gathering
-
Texas Speaker: Walmart, Lowe's, Home Depot showing ‘disgusting disregard for the safety of others’
-
Officers arrest armed suspect wanted in Falls County shooting
-
Police: Worker dies in industrial accident at Versalift plant
-
Teenager who saved Waco neighbor from house fire dies in Dallas car crash
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.