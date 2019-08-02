Riley J. Armstead

June 19, 1940 - July 26, 2019

Riley J. Armstead, of Waco, passed away July 26, 2019. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Carver Park Baptist Church. Burial Central Texas Veterans Cemetery.

