Tom ArmonFeb 29, 1940 - Dec. 28. 2019Tom Coke Armon, Jr. passed away Saturday, Dec. 28. 2019. Funeral service will be at 1 pm, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Doris Miller.Dorsey Keatts WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Armon, Tom
To plant a tree in memory of Tom Armon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
