Emma ArenasFeb. 19, 2018 - July 24, 2018Emma Luna Arenas, 5 months, returned to Heaven early Tuesday morning. An Angel's Mass will be 9:30 a.m., Friday, July 27, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Rev. C. Benjamin Magnaye as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 26, 2018, with the Holy Rosary being recited at 7 p.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home.Emma was born, February 19, 2018, in Waco, Texas, to Christopher Arenas and Miranda Hernandez.Little Emma was an inspiration and a guiding light to her family and friends. Her beautiful smile will be remembered by all for years to come.She was preceded in death by aunt, Frida Arenas.Emma is survived by her loving parents; grandparents, Joanne Garcia, Irma Arenas, and Arnoldo Arenas; great-grandmothers, Patricia Hernandez and Maria del Socorro Flores Velasco from Venado, S.L.P., Mexico; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.Pray for us Angel Emma….Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.