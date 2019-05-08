Aaron ArdDec. 11, 1934 - May 3, 2019Aaron A. Ard, 84, of Waco, Texas, passed away peacefully May 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 9, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Aaron was born December 11, 1934 in Florence, SC. to Samuel Ard and Lessie Harrell Ard. Aaron Ard joined the Air Force and proudly served our country during the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He was in the Air Force for 22 years. After retirement from the Air Force he worked for Ram Air Craft for 18 years.Aaron had a wonderful marriage for 58 years. He loved his God, his Family, and his Country.Aaron was preceded in death by a son, David Ard; his parents; two sisters; and one brother.Survivors include his wife, Barbara Ard; sons, Aaron Ard Jr., Donald Ard and wife, Rebecca; daughters-in-law, Margaret Ard and Ladana Ard; grandchildren, Dennis Ard, Matthew Ard, Cody Ard, Steven Ard, Jacob Ard and wife, Emma, and Erin Ard; and many special friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

