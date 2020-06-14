Pam Chandler Archer August 22, 1945 - June 11, 2020 Pamela Teresa Chandler Archer, 74, of Waco passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, at First Baptist Church Woodway with Dr. Paul Sands officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, June 15, at OakCrest Funeral Home. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

