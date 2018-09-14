J.S. ArcherFeb. 26, 1953 - Sept. 8, 2018Coach J.S. Archer, 65, passed away, Saturday, September 8, 2018, in Mount Calm to live in his Heavenly Father's home. A Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 15, at Wade Funeral Home in Hubbard, with interment to follow at Mount Calm Old Town Cemetery. A meal for family and friends will be served at Mount Calm ISD Gym after the graveside services. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, September 14, at the funeral home.Please sign the memorial guestbook for Coach at www.wadefuneralhome.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

