Thomas R. AppellOct. 19, 1955 - Sept. 10, 2019Thomas Rodney Appell, 63, of Waco, the beloved husband of Debbie Appell, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Memorial service will be 3 p.m., Saturday, September 14, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

