Martha Anne AppellDec. 5, 1920 - April 4, 2019Martha Anne Appell, age 98, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 12, at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, with The Rev. Aaron Zimmerman officiating. A private family burial will follow.Martha was born December 5, 1920, in Blue Ridge, Virginia, to David Wingfield Saunders and Lavada Jane Saunders. She graduated from Montvale High School as valedictorian and from Longwood College Magna Cum Laude. She taught high school English and Latin for two years in Tazewell, Virginia. During WWII Martha obtained a wartime degree in aeronautics and worked for Glen L. Martin Company in Baltimore, Maryland, as a junior draftsman.While in Baltimore, Martha met and married Charles Samuel Appell, Jr., of Waco, who was stationed with the Army at Holobird Signal Corps Depot, preparing to go overseas. When Sam returned from the European Theater, they made their home in Waco, where he pursued a successful career in commercial real estate. They had four children, one of whom had special needs. Martha and Sam helped organize a local chapter of the Council for Retarded Children and remained active in the Council, now ARC, for many years. Martha also coordinated an early childhood special education program in Waco.She served on the local MHMR board and on the board of Latin American Center. She twice chaired Laura Edward Christian Center and Evangelia Settlement. Other interests included membership in Current Event Club and Bucklebury Book Club. Martha and Sam were charter members of Ridgewood Country Club, and also enjoyed a supper club comprised of Waco couples, where they formed lifelong friendships. Martha was a member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church, where she served as directress of the Altar Guild and a term on the Vestry. She was also a member of Daughters of the American Revolutions, as well as United Daughters of the Confederacy.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Samuel Appell, Jr.; son, Sam Appell III; daughter, Sarah Appell; and great-granddaughter, Malin Grace Lucido.Survivors include sister, Nancy Shelton; daughter, Carol Kehl and husband, David; daughter, Susan Appell; grandchildren, Mike Moody, Anne Brady, Kristin Lucido and husband, Jeff, David Kehl III and wife, Laura, Marus Appell, and Jenny Hall and husband, Ryan; as well as great-grandchildren, Samantha Brady, David Kehl IV, Caitlin Kehl and Isabella Lucido.The family wishes to thank all staff at Ridgecrest Retirement Center for their steadfast care and concern over many years, sitter, Norma Drake, and more recently Interim Hospice.Memorials may be made to St. Alban's Episcopal Church; The ARC of McLennan County, 1300 Austin Ave., Waco TX 76701; Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, 1001 E 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City MO 64131; or the charity of choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
