Suzanne AnthonyFebruary 12, 1933 - September 22, 2019Suzanne Marguerite Helm Anthony, 86, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 30, 2019 in the Chapel at Crestview Retirement Community, 2505 E Villa Maria Rd. Bryan, Texas.Sue was born in Kittanning, Pennsylvania on February 12, 1933 to Arthur R. and Sara Winslow Helm. Sue met the love of her life, Louis Nicholas Anthony, while they were students at Penn State. Sue graduated from Penn State in 1956. Nick and Sue were married on September 2, 1957. Nick preceded her in death in 2003.Sue is survived by her children, David Anthony and wife, Celeste, Steve Anthony and wife, Polly, Mary Barling and husband, Kerry, and Matt Anthony and wife, Sue; grandchildren, Alex Cowden and husband, Kyle, Stefanie Anthony, Colin , Tyler and Brynne Anthony, Tom Barling and wife, Priscilla, Rebecca Sherwood and husband, Quade, Nick, Lauren, and Ryan Anthony; great-grandson, Cason Cowden; sisters, Mary Williams and Beth Belotti; nieces, Mandy Campbell and Erin Belotti; lifelong friends, Midge and Earl Dittbrenner.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice Brazos Valley, 502 W. 26th Street, Bryan, Texas 77803.Sue's family would like to thank the nursing staff in Skilled Nursing at Crestview Retirement Community for the wonderful care and love they showered on her.Memorial Funeral Chapel1515 South College Ave.Bryan, Texas 77801979-823-8125
