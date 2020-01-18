Marian Maedell AnthonyMarch 26, 1943 - Jan. 14, 2020Marian Maedell Hornsby Anthony, 76, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Senior Care of Hewitt in Hewitt, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 20, at Ridge Park Cemetery in Hillsboro, with Vernon officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, January 19, at Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors in Hillsboro.Marian was born March 26, 1943, in Hillsboro, to Marion and Maxine (Warner) Hornsby. She attended Hillsboro High School and graduated in 1961. After she graduated, she moved to Dallas where she met and married the love of her life, Joseph Carl Anthony, on April 18, 1962. In 1979, they started a business, Anthony Wood Products in Quinlan, Texas. In 1982, they moved the business to Hillsboro, where they lived until they retired and sold the business. Afterwards, they moved to Whitney area where they enjoyed spending time and making memories with family and friends. Then in 2006, they moved to Waco to be closer to their family. Marian lived with joy in her heart, God by her side, and a glass of wine for dinner.Preceding her in death were her husband, Joseph Anthony; daughter, Lisa Ranee' Anthony; and granddaughter, Ranee' Elizabeth Anthony.She was survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Christopher Moreno of Waco; son, Kevin Anthony of Springfield, MO; granddaughter, Jordan Moreno of Waco; grandsons, Sean Anthony of Dodge City, KS, and Brandon Anthony of Virginia; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Charlotte Hornsby of Orlando, FL; nephew and wife, Wayne and Deborah Walker; niece and husband, Rhonda and Rick Wyatt; many wonderful friends at The Cottages of Oak Springs in Waco; and her sassy and spoiled Toy Poodle, Katie.Memorials may be made to The American Lung Association, 8140 Walnut Hill Ln #410, Dallas, TX 75231.
