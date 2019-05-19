Billy Joe Anthony, IIIJan. 26, 1986 - May 16, 2019Billy Joe Anthony, III, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 16, 2019, following a debilitating 8-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was 33 years old.Services will be 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, at the funeral home.Billy was born January 26, 1986, in Hamilton, TX, to Billy Anthony, Jr. and Cheryl Anthony Lloyd.He is survived by his two sons, Damion James "DJ" Drake-Anthony and Billy Joe Anthony IV; grandparents: the late William Lawrence, Marvin and Bertha Harris, John Wagner and Marie Anthony Wagner; parents: Billy Anthony Jr., Tony and Cheryl Lloyd; sisters, Lynn and Chelsea; brother, Lucas; and a niece, three nephews, many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his first love JoAnn Murray.Before his diagnosis of MS, Billy enjoyed any outdoor activity such as fishing, camping, shooting and motorcycles. He especially loved having a good time with friends and family alike. Billy worked mostly in construction where he found a passion for tiling.Billy truly blessed this world with his magnetic charm and lit up any room with his blue eyes and dimples. He will be greatly missed by all.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
