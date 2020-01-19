Darrell R. AnkromFeb. 28, 1950 - Jan. 2, 2020Darrell, 69, was called to the Lord Thursday, January 2, 2020.Born in Franklin, Ohio to Thomas R. Ankrom and Jean L. Dice Ankrom, he is survived by his sister, Wanda Yahn, of Ohio.Darrell never met a stranger and lived to ride his motorcycle while traveling the country in his camper.In celebration of his life, there will be a BBQ lunch in Waco, Texas, from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, February 1, at the Waco Masonic Lodge 92, 4324 Cobbs Drive. Please RSVP via email to cgrisham87@att.net.
Ankrom, Darrell R.
