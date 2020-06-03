Milton Lewis Anglin

May 14, 1945 - May 31, 2020

Milton Lewis Anglin, 75, of Woodway, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Providence Health Center in Waco.

Cremation was arranged and provided by Lake Shore Funeral Home.

