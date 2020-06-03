Milton Lewis Anglin
May 14, 1945 - May 31, 2020
Milton Lewis Anglin, 75, of Woodway, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Providence Health Center in Waco.
Cremation was arranged and provided by Lake Shore Funeral Home.
