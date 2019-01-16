Alma Lucille AngleNovember 7, 1920 - December 8, 2018Alma Lucille Angle, 98, of Bellmead, Texas passed away December 8, 2018 at a local hospital. A memoial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home, to celebrate her life. Pastor Dennis Dutton officiating.A word of thanks to The Atrium of Bellmead for nearly 3 years of care and Providence Hospital Staff.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sparks Memorial United Methodist Church 900 Maxfield St. Waco, TX 76705 where she was a member for 51 years or The Glaucoma Research Foundation.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

