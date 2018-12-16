Alma Lucille AngleNov 7, 1920 - Dec 8, 2018Alma Lucille Angle, 98, of Bellmead, Texas, passed away Saturday, December 8, 2018 at a local hospital. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel to celebrate her life.She was born November 7, 1920, in Clara City, Minnesota, to Albin and Alice Anderson the second child of eight children.She married Ernest Angle August 18, 1939. From this union they had six6 children. Alma was a farmer's wife and homemaker, moving from Minnesota to Missouri several times before settling on a farm in Darlington, Missouri.In 1962, the family moved to Waco, Texas, and Alma spent many hours raising a garden, canning her vegetables and growing beautiful flowers.Alma entered the work force in 1970 and retired from Plantation Foods in 1985.She was a resident of The Atrium of Bellmead for 3 1/2 years, where she was loved by all and told of God's love for each of them. Several residents called her the candy lady for passing out goodies to staff and friends. She was a member of Sparks Memorial United Methodist Church in Bellmead for 31 years.Alma was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Helen Perleburg and Eleanor Gerdes; two brothers, Vernol Anderson and Delanoe Anderson; one daughter, Joan Lewis; two granddaughters; a great-grandson; and husband, Ernest Angle.Alma is survived by two brothers, Ardell Anderson of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Dwaine Anderson of Minneapolis, Minnesota; sister, Pauline Leason of Wilmar, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Darlene Anderson of Montevideo, Minnesota; four daughters, Carolyn Lewis of Mt. Calm, Beverly Thompson and husband, William, of Melbourne, Florida, Barbara Huber and husband, Freddie, of Waco, Texas, and Dixie Hill and husband, Dan, of Nampa, Idaho; one son, Richard Angle and wife, Nancy, of Pipe Creek, Texas; a legacy of nearly a 100 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.The family expresses their appreciation to The Atrium of Bellmead for the care she received there and special thanks to all the medical staff at Providence Hospital.Memorials may be made to Sparks Memorial United Methodist Church or Giaucoma Research Foundation charity.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
