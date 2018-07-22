Dr. Robert T. AngelMarch 19, 1936 - July 19, 2018It is with great sadness that the family of Dr. Robert Tate Angel announces his passing, Thursday, July 19, 2018, at the age of 82.Dr. Angel was born, March 19, 1936, in Big Spring, Texas, to Clyde Robert Angel and Annie Matt Angel. He attended Big Spring High School where he met his future bride, Sue Ellen Barnes. He graduated as Salutatorian in 1954 after having helped lead the Steers as quarterback to the 1953 State Championship game. Having known from a young age that his calling was to be a physician, Robert entered Baylor University and was accepted to the Baylor College of Medicine following his Junior year. He then began his ten year journey at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, studying under Dr. Michael De Bakey, Dr. Denton Cooley, and Dr. E. Stanley Crawford, and completing his residency in cardiovascular and thoracic surgery.Upon completion of his residency in 1967, he began his service with the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam and served there during the Tet Offensive of 1968 earning a Bronze Star for meritorious service in a combat zone. He completed his Air Force duties having earned the rank of Major and re-entered civilian life.In the Fall of 1969, Dr. Angel and his family moved to Waco, Texas, and began his practice of medicine along with his medical school friend and colleague, Dr. Robert Crosthwait. Together they formed Waco's first heart surgery program and, on March 6, 1973, performed Waco's first open-heart surgery at Providence Hospital. Over the years and through his talents and dedication as a surgeon he would touch thousands of lives, many of whom are still with us today thanks in no small part to his efforts. However, he was always quick to point out that patient care was a team endeavor and could not be fully accomplished without the combined efforts of his fellow health care professionals, particularly Dr. Charles Shoultz and Dr. Wayne Falcone, the anesthesiologists and anesthetists, particularly Dr. Nelson Destaffany and the late Dr. Bill Gerecke, and most importantly, his dedicated and beloved nursing staff. Upon retiring from medicine, Dr. Angel continued to serve the community by teaching pathophysiology, medical terminology, and pharmacology at McLennan Community College.Dr. Angel was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his High School sweetheart and loving wife, Sue Ellen Angel of Waco; son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Allanna Angel of Waco; daughter, Robin Anne Younkers of Huntington Beach, California; two step-sons who were like sons to him, Steven Landon and Doug Landon, both of Waco; and grandchildren, Samantha Angel Snow and husband, Mo Snow, of Irving; Callie Angel and husband, Taylor Angel, of Austin, Miranda Angel of Denton, Jackson Younkers of Long Beach, California, Ryan Landon of Dallas, Meghan Landon of Waco, Kaitlyn Landon of Austin, and his beloved dog and constant companion, Bella.A mass in celebration of his life will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, July 27, 2018, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Waco, Texas. The Oral Memoirs of Dr. Angel can be found at the website for the Baylor University Institute of Oral History, http://digitalcollections.baylor.edu/cdm/compoundobject/collection/buioh/id/10021/rec/5. Special thanks to Skylar Ray for this contribution.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the Waco Humane Society or the charity of your choice.The family would also like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at St. Catherine's for their love, care, and respect during his final days and weeks.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
