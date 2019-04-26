Mary Lou AndrieJanuary 1, 1941 - April 24, 2019On Wednesday, April 24, 2019, Heaven called beloved wife and mother, Mary Lou Andrie home. She is now reunited with her husband, George Joseph. Services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 29, at St. Louis Catholic Church, with Father Timothy Vaverek officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Rosary and Visitation will be 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, April 28, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Mary Lou was born in Rochester, New York, January 1, 1941, to Louis Lorscheider and Mary Elizabeth Lorscheider and grew up in Waukesha, Wisconsin. She went to Marquette University where she met the love of her life. They married December 29, 1962 and moved to Dallas, Texas. After 13 years, they moved to Waco, Texas and started George Andrie & Associates in 1979 while raising seven children together. She was an educator, office manager and journalist but her biggest accomplishment was that of a mother. She loved ice skating, reading, cooking, music and doing crossword puzzles.She was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Andrie; father, Louis Lorscheider; mother, Mary Lewis Lorscheider; and sisters, Ruth and Teresa.She is survived by her children, George G. Andrie and wife, Gina, Michael J. Andrie and wife, Tina, Margaret M. Ratliff and husband, Weldon, Deborah R. Andrie, Mary T. Brooks and husband, Gregory, Christina J. Sisk and husband, James, and Joseph R. Andrie and fiancée, Kimberly; grandchildren, Matthew D. Babbitt and wife, Malanda, Elizabeth Alayne Andrie and fiancée, Tyler, Jacob L. Ratliff and wife, Taylor, Sgt. Michael W. Babbitt and wife, Lindsay, Zachary B. Ratliff and wife, Kristen, Kathleen A. Andrie, George W. Andrie, Nicholas S. Daniels, Luke H. Ratliff, Josiah M. Andrie, Garrett A. Sisk, Jillian E. Andrie, Sophie M. Brooks, and Griffin J. Sisk; great-grandchildren, Logan M. Babbitt, Landon M. Babbitt, Braxton C. Babbitt, Mikinzie T. Babbitt, Lyla G. Babbitt, and Tenley G. Babbitt; siblings, Fritz Lorscheider and wife, Julie, Emily Schulze and husband, Joseph, Ann McConnell, John Lorscheider and wife, Bea, Esther Nash and husband Steve, and Louie Lorscheider.Pallbearers are Matthew D. Babbitt, Jacob L. Ratliff, Sgt. Michael W. Babbitt, Zachary B. Ratliff, George W. Andrie, Nicholas S. Daniels, Luke H. Ratliff, Josiah M. Andrie, Garrett A. Sisk, and Griffin J. Sisk.In lieu of flowers, the Andrie family requests that donations be made to the George J. Andrie Memorial Fund to benefit charities which support the science and care of people and families suffering from CTE. George J. Andrie Memorial Fund c/o Alliance Bank Central Texas, 4721 Bosque Blvd, Waco, Texas 76710, 254-741-8000.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
