George Joseph AndrieApril 20, 1940 - Aug. 21, 2018Heaven called beloved husband and father, George J. Andrie, home on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, after a prolonged struggle with illnesses. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, August 25, at St. Louis Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. A Rosary will begin at 6:00 p.m., with visitation to follow, Friday, August 24, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Born April 20, 1940, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Andrie left his mark on the world through his sports prowess. He was a standout defensive end for Tom Landry's Dallas Cowboys for the 1962-72 era, and won All-Pro and Pro Bowl Honors. He is remembered well for his "Ice Bowl" performance. Andrie graduated from Marquette University in 1962, and married his wife of 56 years, Mary Lou. Together they raised a tight-knit family of seven children, of whom he was so proud. He and Mary Lou founded George Andrie & Associates in 1979, a company now owned by son, George and daughter-in-law, Gina. To all who knew George and loved him, he will always be remembered as a rare combination of strength, faithfulness, integrity and great humor.He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Edward and Clara Rita Dzierwa Andrie.He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Lou Lorscheider Andrie; children, George G. Andrie and wife, Gina, Michael J. Andrie and wife, Tina, Margaret M. Ratliff and husband, Weldon, Deborah R. Daniels, Mary T. Brooks and husband, Gregory, Christina J. Sisk and husband, James, and Joseph R. Andrie and fiancée, Kimberly Elliott; grandchildren, Matthew D. Babbitt and wife, Malanda, Elizabeth Alayne Andrie, Jacob L. Ratliff and wife, Taylor, Sgt. Michael W. Babbitt and wife, Lindsay, Zachary B. Ratliff and wife, Kristen, Kathleen A. Andrie, George W. Andrie, Nicholas S. Daniels, Luke H. Ratliff, Josiah M. Andrie, Garrett A. Sisk, Jillian E. Andrie, Sophie M. Brooks, and Griffin J. Sisk; great grandchildren, Logan M. Babbitt, Landon M. Babbitt, Braxton C. Babbitt, Mikinzie T. Babbitt, Lyla G. Babbitt and Tenley G. Babbitt; siblings, Stanley J. Andrie and wife, Barbara, Irene M. Andrie, James Andrie and wife, Patricia, and Elizabeth Dochod and husband, John; and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the Andrie family asks that donations be made to the George J. Andrie Memorial Fund to benefit charities close to his heart, which support the science and care of George's NFL brothers, George J. Andrie Memorial Fund, c/o Alliance Bank Central Texas, 4721 Bosque Blvd, Waco TX 76710, 254-741-8000.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
