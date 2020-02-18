Michael Andre Sr.Jan. 23, 1943 - Feb. 14, 2020Mike Andre Sr., 77, died suddenly Friday morning, February 14, 2020.He leaves his wife of 57 years, Shirley (Magee) Andre; his sons Mike Jr. and Jon, and their families; his brothers Jon and David, and their families; his miniature dachshund, Sadie; and many relatives and friends made over the course of a long life.Born and raised in Massachusetts, the son of Acacio and Julia Andre, Mike relocated to Waco after meeting Shirley while stationed at James Connally Air Force Base. They were married in 1963, and Mike showed a life-long devotion to taking care of Shirley.After graduating from Cathedral High School in 1961, he joined the Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1965. He went to school at MCC, earning an Associate of Arts degree. Over a long career, he worked for several companies in various roles, including T-Shirts Plus and Fab-Knit Manufacturing before ultimately retiring from Oak Farm Dairies in 2013.Mike had a passion for animals and taking care of his family. He was loved by many, and will be deeply missed.Friends are invited to attend a memorial service that will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 20, at Pecan Grove Funeral home located at 3124 N Robinson Dr., with Pastor David Cozart officiating.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
