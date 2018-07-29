Johnny AndradeNov. 22, 1980 - July 26, 2018Johnny Andrade, 37, of Waco, passed away July 26, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 31 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Elk. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM Monday with the Rosary at 7:00 PM.Johnny was born November 22, 1980 in Waco to Samuel Andrade and Martha Dondiego Andrade. He always had a positive outlook on life, and fought to the very end. He loved horses, animals, and being outdoors. He had the heart of a champion.Johnny is survived by his parents, Sam and Martha Andrade; brother, Martin Andrade and his wife, Carmen; nephews, Sammy, Sonny and Johnny (Baby J) Andrade; cousins, Juve Andrade and Evelia Andrade and family; and very special uncle, Pedro Dondiego and family.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
