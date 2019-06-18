Shirley Ann AndersonJune 14, 1950 - June 13, 2019Shirley Ann Anderson, 68, of Waco, passed away June 13, 2019. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 19, at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

