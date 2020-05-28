Scotty Anderson
March 15, 1945 - May 26, 2020
Scotty Anderson, 75, longtime resident of Hubbard, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home. Private graveside services will be 11:30 a.m., Thursday, May 28, at Fairview Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for all of his family, friends, church members and others to remember Scotty will follow at 1 p.m., Thursday, at First Baptist Church in Hubbard.
