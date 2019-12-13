Rebecca AndersonJan. 22, 1956 - Dec. 7, 2019Rebecca "Becky" Snyder Anderson, 63, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 15, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.Becky was born on January 22, 1956, in Sacramento, California, to the late Charles and Catherine Collins Snyder. She attended Richfield High School and McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas. She helped create an Alzheimer's respite care program in Georgia and worked as its director for several years. Her biggest love was her family.She is survived by her husband, Lawson "Andy" Wells Anderson; sons and their wives, Christopher and Michelle Berry, Johnathan and Natalie Griffith, Jesse and Zahra Brown, and Shandon and Corrie Anderson; daughter and fiancé, Catherine Griffith and David Browning; sisters and their husbands, Inez and Bill Russell, Cathleen and Tom Rozell, and Micki Bowman; 15 grandchildren including spouses; and two great-grandchildren.Memorials may be sent to Friends for Life in Becky's name at 5000 Lakewood Drive, Waco TX 76710 or www.friendsforlife.org.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
In memory
